6/8-6/10 Founders’ Day Weekend

Stan Hywet honors the 83rd anniversary of the founding of Alcoholics Anonymous, which started with a meeting between Bill W. and Dr. Bob on Mother’s Day 1935 in the Gate Lodge. Guests are invited to participate in Founders’ Day activities and learn about the Gate Lodge’s significance as the birthplace of AA. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. For details, visit stanhywet.org.