“Fragments of Farce: A Night of Comedic Sketches by Anton Chekhov”

From a man whose speech about the evils of tobacco turns into a complaint about his overbearing wife; to a man and a widow whose argument over money turns into a duel to the death, and also falling in love; and with a finale of an aged stage actor and a servant discussing the life of theatre, these comedies about the errors of being human are sure to brighten up this dreary winter. All performed in one night, “On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco,” “The Bear,” and “The Swan Song” by Anton Chekhov will run about an hour. This exciting new night of theatre will only be $10 a ticket, with each show starting at 7:30pm on February 19th and 20th.

The turn-of-the-century playwright is most famous for his dramas, such as “The Seagull” which debuted at WRP last October. Director August Scarpelli is once again jumping into the world of Chekhov with these three different shorts, rounding out a night filled with tension, anxiety, and, of course, hilarity. Lauren Koleszar, also returning from “The Seagull,” will assistant direct.

WRP is ecstatic to welcome so many new actors to our virtual stage! This night of sketches will star Dayshawnda Ash, Robert Haag, Megan Kern, Aracale Peace, Abigail Stevenson, and Lana Sugarman.