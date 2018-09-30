FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening

to Google Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 iCalendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

Join a FREE community event of wellness and compassion. Explore the possibility of a plant-based lifestyle and its benefits to your health, the environment and animals.

Event to include an all levels Yoga class taught by Akron favorite Kevin Karas. Plant-Based food tasting featuring offerings from Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Whole Foods Market 365, Costco, Sol Pie Pizza, Core Life Eatery, Piada Italian Street Food and more!! Movie screening of the multiple award-winning documentary film 'The Last Pig'. A non-violent, compassionate film about a humane pig farmer turned animal activist. Meet and greet with Mandy, a rescued Pot Belly Pig.

Open to Adults age 18 and over. Children welcome accompanied by adult supervision. Registration required.

Info
Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00 iCalendar - FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening - 2018-09-30 13:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail