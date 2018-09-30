FREE Akron Wellness Event & Movie Screening

Join a FREE community event of wellness and compassion. Explore the possibility of a plant-based lifestyle and its benefits to your health, the environment and animals.

Event to include an all levels Yoga class taught by Akron favorite Kevin Karas. Plant-Based food tasting featuring offerings from Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Whole Foods Market 365, Costco, Sol Pie Pizza, Core Life Eatery, Piada Italian Street Food and more!! Movie screening of the multiple award-winning documentary film 'The Last Pig'. A non-violent, compassionate film about a humane pig farmer turned animal activist. Meet and greet with Mandy, a rescued Pot Belly Pig.

Open to Adults age 18 and over. Children welcome accompanied by adult supervision. Registration required.