Blu Jazz presents Diane Marino

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This dazzling Nashville-based vocalist and pianist sensation brings the music of her critically-acclaimed new release, "Soul Serenade – The Gloria Lynne Project," in a one night only return to Blu, featuring Diane Marino, Chris Burge, Frank Marino and Dan Fernandez. Blu Jazz, Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
