Piano Duo George Lopz and Gulimina Mahamuti

George Lopez is artist in residence at Bowdoin College. From northwest China, Mahamuti has performed at Carnegie Hall and internationally on the concert stage and television. Together, they will perform Bennett's Four Piece Suite, Dvořák's Slavonic Dances and Rachmaninoff's Suite for Two Pianos. Face coverings are required. Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. concerts@uakron.edu