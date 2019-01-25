Jilly’s presents Chuck Auerbach Band, The Britemores & Purple K’nif

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The 68-year-old Auerbach said he's been writing songs for about 15 years, after gaining an interest from his son's work. The Britemores is a garage punk rock`n`roll band out of Detroit. Purple K'nif plays all-instrumental surf hot-rod rock n roll. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
