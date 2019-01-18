Jilly’s presents The Tenants with Mudhouse Gang

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Rock, folk-rock, and gritty blues from the gritty town of Akron, The Tenants’ sound might be described as "twangy-folky-bluesy-rock that occasionally gets a little fuzzy." Mudhouse Gang plays roots, blues and rock and roll with the unique instrumentation of guitar and dual drummers. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
