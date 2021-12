Short description: Do you know all there is to know about the favorite 90's sitcom, Friends? Then our trivia night is for you! Compete with others for a chance to win prizes. Light snacks offered. Registration required.

Description: Join us for an evening of fun. Would you like to know more about the show and actors? Try "Friends: A Cultural History" by Jennifer C. Dunn.

You may sign up in person at the library by calling 330.896.9074 or by registering online.