Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a family-friendly movie as a part of the Canton First Friday celebration. Say hi to Anna and Elsa entertainers. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. cantonpalacetheatre.org

