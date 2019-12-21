Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House

to Google Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 iCalendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for our exciting new kids’ program. Each month will feature FLOTUS-inspired activities that will immerse your kid in history through hands-on learning experiences. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM. This free program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Celebrate the Holidays at the People’s House! Learn how the White House is uniquely decorated for the holidays each year and discover how first families celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza through stories, games, songs, and an art activity.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Kids & Family
440-717-3753
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00 iCalendar - Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House - 2019-12-21 10:30:00
330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail