Fun with FLOTUS: Christmas at the White House

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for our exciting new kids’ program. Each month will feature FLOTUS-inspired activities that will immerse your kid in history through hands-on learning experiences. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM. This free program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Celebrate the Holidays at the People’s House! Learn how the White House is uniquely decorated for the holidays each year and discover how first families celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza through stories, games, songs, and an art activity.