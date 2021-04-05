Fun with FLOTUS LIVE: Virtual White House Easter

Learn about the White House Easter Egg roll at a fun, interactive children's program!

You may celebrate Easter on Sunday, but did you know that the White House officially celebrates on Monday with a big event called the White House Easter Egg Roll? The tradition goes as far back as 1878! Grab a wooden spoon and plastic egg and join the National First Ladies’ Library for a fun hop through White House history. We’ll learn about the history of the event as we embark on a time travelling egg hunt and unlock some rare footage of Eleanor Roosevelt at the egg roll. We’ll take part in an egg roll scavenger hunt from our computers and explore an Easter-inspired art activity. Hop to it and register for this free children's program today!

This program will not be recorded.

