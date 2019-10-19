Fun With FLOTUS: Parker Looks Up

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade, and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for an exciting new children’s program. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM.

This FREE program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Register through Eventbrite or contact us at (440) 717-3753 or acaplan@firstladies.org

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-with-flotus-parker-looks-up-tickets-76431690243

Parker Looks Up and First Portraits

When Parker Curry came face-to-face with Amy Sherald’s portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery, she was so memorized that a snapshot of her reaction became a viral, internet sensation. We’ll celebrate the power of portraiture as we read Parker Curry’s new picture book, Parker Looks Up, and create self-portraits of our own.

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
