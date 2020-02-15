Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day

to Google Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for our exciting new kids’ program. Each month will feature flotus inspired activities that will immerse your kid in history through hands-on learning experiences. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM (unless otherwise noted). This free program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Celebrate President’s Day, and the First Ladies’ Day too, with a special visit from picture book illustrator Dave Szalay. He’ll read and draw from his new book The Superlative A. Lincoln: Poems About Our 16th President and we’ll make presidential artwork inspired by the presidential portraits on our loose change.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Kids & Family
4407173753
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day - 2020-02-15 13:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Thursday

January 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser