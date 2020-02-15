Fun with FLOTUS: President's and First Ladies' Day

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for our exciting new kids’ program. Each month will feature flotus inspired activities that will immerse your kid in history through hands-on learning experiences. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM (unless otherwise noted). This free program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Celebrate President’s Day, and the First Ladies’ Day too, with a special visit from picture book illustrator Dave Szalay. He’ll read and draw from his new book The Superlative A. Lincoln: Poems About Our 16th President and we’ll make presidential artwork inspired by the presidential portraits on our loose change.