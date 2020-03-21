Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for our exciting new kids’ program. Did you know that the 19th amendment celebrates its 100th birthday this year? Learn about suffragettes and gents who worked hard to get women the right to vote. We’ll read Miss Paul and the President, create our own suffragette sashes, and vote for our favorite pizza topping as we learn about voting rights.
Fun with FLOTUS: Vote Like a Girl
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
