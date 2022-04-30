A FUNDRAISER FOR UNITED DISABILITIES SERVICES!

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

PERFORMANCES BY THE TWANGLERS / FREEZ-R-BURN / BRIAN LISIK TRIO / JIM BALLARD.

Come support our Fundraiser campaign for United Disability Services (UDS)! Proceeds will go to supporting the continuing efforts of UDS.

