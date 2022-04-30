A FUNDRAISER FOR UNITED DISABILITIES SERVICES!

PERFORMANCES BY THE TWANGLERS / FREEZ-R-BURN / BRIAN LISIK TRIO / JIM BALLARD.
Come support our Fundraiser campaign for United Disability Services (UDS)! Proceeds will go to supporting the continuing efforts of UDS.
to
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
