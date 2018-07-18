Funkyard Experiment @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

This nine-piece, brass-heavy band is where funk, pop, rock, jazz, and gospel come together. Their soul-laced, groove-heavy sound and massive energy have dazzled audiences across northeast Ohio.

Established in 2013, FunkyardX is a collective group of 11 eclectic musicians delivering a powerful show of highly explosive music. Their music crosses a wide range of genres including jazz, gospel, funk, pop, and fusion.

In the band’s short time together, they have performed at the Tri-C Jazz Festival, Brite Winter Festival of Cleveland, the Bop Stop, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Grog Shop, the Beachland Ballroom, BLU Jazz, Fox 8 News, Mitchell’s, Take 5 and many more! They have also played with music greats such as Angie Stone, Boney James and jazz guitarist, Nick Corleone. The Funkyard’s musical performances are soul laced, loaded with head nodding funky rhythms powered with massive energy, and are fun for the whole family!

http://funkyardx.com/

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring into the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibiited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.