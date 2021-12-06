A Funny Program About Funny Programs: The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Presenter Marty Gitlin will discuss the greatest sitcoms over the last 70 years. Please register in advance by phone, online, or in person.

Award-winning author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin hosts this fun and enlightening presentation based on his book, The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time.

He is the only author to actually rank the best of the best, including I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show, All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cheers, Seinfeld, Frasier, The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family.

Mr. Gitlin will show funny snippets from those shows and others, challenge patrons with sitcom trivia (including identifying cool theme songs!), discuss the criteria he used to rank 70 years of sitcoms, and talk about how they have evolved over the decades in humor, presentation and content. This program is really entertaining so join in on the fun!

