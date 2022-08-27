Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing

River City Bar & Grille 2nd Annual Charity Golf Outing
Noon Lunch / Sign In / 1:30 pm Shotgun Start
Includes: 18 holes & cart, Range balls, Beer, Pop, Water, Dinner
There will be skins game, door prizes, auction items, prizes
Limit 32 teams
$380/foursome if paid by 8/17
$10/person additional if paid after 8/17
Registration & Payment must be received by August 17.
Mail payment to Ed Pancoast, 325 Franklin Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Use Zelle for online payments to edpancoast@hotmail.com
Registration info contact Ed Pancoast, 330.350.1551
Hole Sponsorship info contact Dennis Dever, 330.715.1269
Donation info contact Jane Parman, 330.671.3046