Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing

to

Brookledge Golf Club 1621 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

River City Bar & Grille 2nd Annual Charity Golf Outing

Noon Lunch / Sign In / 1:30 pm Shotgun Start

Includes: 18 holes & cart, Range balls, Beer, Pop, Water, Dinner

There will be skins game, door prizes, auction items, prizes

Limit 32 teams

$380/foursome if paid by 8/17

$10/person additional if paid after 8/17

Registration & Payment must be received by August 17.

Mail payment to Ed Pancoast, 325 Franklin Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Use Zelle for online payments to edpancoast@hotmail.com

Registration info contact Ed Pancoast, 330.350.1551

Hole Sponsorship info contact Dennis Dever, 330.715.1269

Donation info contact Jane Parman, 330.671.3046

Info

Brookledge Golf Club 1621 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports, This & That
330-350-1551
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing - 2022-08-27 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing - 2022-08-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing - 2022-08-27 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing - 2022-08-27 12:00:00 ical

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 6, 2022

Thursday

July 7, 2022

Friday

July 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22

restaurant guide right rail

tix