Fuzzy Poole Memorial Golf Outing

River City Bar & Grille 2nd Annual Charity Golf Outing

Noon Lunch / Sign In / 1:30 pm Shotgun Start

Includes: 18 holes & cart, Range balls, Beer, Pop, Water, Dinner

There will be skins game, door prizes, auction items, prizes

Limit 32 teams

$380/foursome if paid by 8/17

$10/person additional if paid after 8/17

Registration & Payment must be received by August 17.

Mail payment to Ed Pancoast, 325 Franklin Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Use Zelle for online payments to edpancoast@hotmail.com

Registration info contact Ed Pancoast, 330.350.1551

Hole Sponsorship info contact Dennis Dever, 330.715.1269

Donation info contact Jane Parman, 330.671.3046