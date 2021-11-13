Level up again! Drop by the Museum to meet GameFest Akron’s developers in person and test their games. Play classic video games from Games Done Legit, explore the galleries like never before with pop-up games and activities, and grab food from a local food truck. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win game-themed prizes. The Akron-Summit County Public Library will also be hosting their Akron Mini Maker Faire, so be sure to hop across the street while you’re downtown!

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Choose from 3 arcade sessions:

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• 1:00 – 3:00 pm

• 3:00 – 5:00 pm

You can arrive any time during your scheduled session.

Experience classic video games on real vintage consoles provided by Games Done Legit.

Indie video games include:

• Reed The Robotanist

• We Are The Caretakers

• Pick Your Plate! A Global Guide to Nutrition

• Gnome Adventure: Journey to the Market

• Kovetous Kobolds

• Indiepocalypse

• Time Tails

• Dark Swords