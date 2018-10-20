Gamma Gala

The University of Akron Student Union Ballroom 303 Carroll St., Akron, Ohio 44325

The University of Akron’s Gamma Beta Chapter of Gamma Iota Sigma, a student-run organization for students of insurance, risk management and actuarial science, invites you to join us as we partner with the Akron Fire Department to create safer homes in the Akron area. On October 20, Gamma Beta will hold the Gamma Gala, a silent auction and evening dinner event. All profits will go towards the purchase and installation of smoke detectors in homes in Akron and the surrounding areas.

The University of Akron Student Union Ballroom 303 Carroll St., Akron, Ohio 44325
