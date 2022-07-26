GAR Foundation Community Art Show

The GAR Foundation hosts this community art show that features 29 pieces of work by 16 Akron artists. The exhibit is on display until Nov. 11. Andrew Jackson House, 277 E. Mill St., Akron. garfoundation.org
