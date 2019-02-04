Gardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape

"Gardening for the Planet", a new 6-session series, will offer beginners and seasoned professionals alike the essential knowledge to garden in an ecological and regenerative way. Presented by Sabrena Schweyer, FAPLD, an international award-winning designer and expert on ecological landscape design and co-owner of Salsbury-Schweyer, Inc.

Sessions include:

1. The Vocabulary of an Eco-Gardener / Site Challenges as Opportunities

2. Sustainable/Permaculture Landscape Design Basics

3. Designing Landscapes for Beauty, Joy, and Function

4. Lawn Alternatives, Cool Eco-Plants, & Today’s Best Design Innovations

5. Cutting-Edge Methods - How to Install your Landscape Mindfully & Successfully

6. Less Work, More Nature – “Make it Easy” Garden Care

Who should attend?

Anyone, novice to professional, who:

• Would like to learn how to garden better & more ecologically

• Wants a landscape that is beautiful, but also practical, functional, and joyful

• Is concerned about our pollinators, our natural resources, and the impacts of climate change, or simply wants to help heal the planet.

Explore the essentials for creating and gardening a landscape that is attuned - and healing - to the earth. You'll learn site analysis, decision making, the design process, cutting-edge philosophies, and the most successful garden techniques. Become a successful gardener/designer through Sabrena’s decades of knowledge gathering and experience.

****Special Introductory Pricing****

$250 Full-Series Price or

$65 per Individual Session

For details or registration go to the Salsbury-Schweyer, Inc's Eventbrite Page (see link) or contact us at 330.375.9600 or info@salsbury-schweyer.com

Create an Earth-healing landscape!