General Meeting Led by Barbara & Dan

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Adoption Network Cleveland’s General Discussion Meetings provide an opportunity for all those who are impacted by adoption to share their perspectives and learn from each other.

This meeting will be a virtual meeting facilitated by Barbara and Dan. Our Virtual General Discussion Meetings meet via the Google Meet platform (which can be accessed through a home computer/laptop, tablet, or mobile phone) and will require an internet connection or phone data connection.

Pre-registration is required. Click REGISTER NOW, enter the number of attendees, your information, and then click COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

