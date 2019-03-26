Gervasi’s Pinot & Petals

Celebrate spring with a fresh stem floral arrangement created by you. Join Matthew Moore of Every Blooming Thing for an interactive class on the art of floral arranging. Participants will create their own spring floral arrangement to take home. Ticket price includes floral arrangement, one glass of wine, and a $5 off coupon to use at the Bistro, Crush House or Still House. Coupon is valid for one week. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St., NE, Canton. 6-8 p.m. $65. gervasivineyard.com