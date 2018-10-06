Gervasi’s Run Now Wine Later Race

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Experience the beauty of an autumn morning as you run through Gervasi Vineyard, passing the grapes ripe for harvest, traversing the Middlebranch Trail through wetlands and forest, looping around the Glen Oak Campus and finishing at the vineyard where you can enjoy food and beverage. Each registrant receives a $10 voucher valid for food, beverages and shopping in the marketplace. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $40. gervasivineyard.com

Info
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 View Map
