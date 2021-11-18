GET PAID TO TALK: AN INTRODUCTION TO VOICE OVER PRESENTED LIVE VIA ZOOM

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Instead of another "get rich quick" approach, this live interactive web class will give you a realistic, behind-the-scenes introduction to today's voice over field. Whether you're just curious about the field, interested in supplemental or retirement income, or looking for a whole new career, this class is a tremendous and fun place to start. Because the class is live, there will be time for questions with the instructor whose company has produced voice over services for organizations including Discovery Network, Netflix, HGTV, Universal, WE Network, Disney, Nintendo, and numerous others.

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
