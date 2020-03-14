Getting Unstuck

Join a professional organizer and a certified tai chi & qigong instructor to learn how to organize, de-stress and re-energize your life.

Are you overwhelmed by the stuff in your life? Are you seeking change and are unsure where or how to start? Could you use a little more energy?Join Lynne and Nancy to learn how you can move forward with a clearer vision, more energy and less stuff. Lynne will share tips and strategies to help you let go of the emotional burdens of your possessions and to be better organized. Nancy will lead you through revitalizing movements that can help you do you stress and re-energize. Together they will help you release what is holding you back and create the life you want to be living. In this workshop, you will:

Awaken your life force energy

Explore how physical movement will help you get unstuck

Energize, strengthen and refresh your body

Untangle the emotional barriers to releasing your possessions

Learn the top 10 organizing tips

Receive a list of invaluable resources

Leave with an accountability partner