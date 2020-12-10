Gingerbread with the First Ladies

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Purchase a gingerbread decorating kit and learn about the history of gingerbread in the White House in a virtual program!

Gingerbread has been a first lady tradition as far back as Dolley Madison and Martha Washington. Get in the holiday spirit with the National First Ladies’ Library. Decorate gingerbread cookies of your own from Hazel and Rye Artisan Baking Company. As you decorate, join our online program to learn about gingerbread decorations at the White House from Lou Hoover’s gingerbread decorated tree to Pat Nixon’s A-Frame gingerbread house.

Gingerbread decorating kits are available online. You may only purchase a gingerbread kit through Hazel and Rye's website. Kits are $18.00 and include 12 cookies, 3 bags of frosting and 2 assorted sprinkle packs.

Purchase a cookie kit: https://www.hazelandrye.com/first-ladies/ssi3gyxnosqdh2bjfcjuzt1xua2594

This class is meant for people of all ages. Kits will be available for pick up on December 8th and 9th from 10 am - 2:30 pm at Hazel and Rye's shop in downtown Canton.

