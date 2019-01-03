From Alma Thomas’ colorful “Pond: Spring Awakening” to Viola Frey’s massive sculpture “The World and the Woman,” the Akron Art Museum collection is full of great women artists. Explore female identifying artists in the collection on this hourlong tour that culminates in an exploration of Allison Zuckerman’s “Pirate and Muse.” Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org
Girls to the Front: Women Artists in the Akron Art Museum and Beyond
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
