Join us as Executive Chef Christine Yoke from Pastissima! shares her expertise and skills to teach us how to make delicious Gnocchi dishes. Learn to create a potato gnocchi with sage brown butter sauce and sweet potato gnocchi with cinnamon cream sauce. Class is Monday, June 21st – 6pm at Cabinet-S-Top, (1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256) Cost is $25 per person, includes samples and soft drinks. You are welcome to BYOB. Hurray and get your seat! Class size is limited. Questions call Sherry, 330.239.3630
Gnocchi Making Demonstration Cooking Class
to
