Relax in Stark Parks while painting a seasonal gnome on a slab of live-edge wood and sipping a for-purchase beverage. Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. 6-8 p.m. $44. starkparks.com
Gnome Sip and Paint
to
Tam O'Shanter Park 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
Tam O'Shanter Park 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
