Go to the Movies with The Harmony Ringers

Faith United Methodist Church 300 9th St. NW , Akron, Ohio 44720

Come listen to this wonderful hand bell choir perform a wide variety of songs from popular movies. You’ll hear everything from a medley from Les Miserable to “I’m a Believer” by the Monkeys, not to mention songs from Mission Impossible, Aladdin, The Greatest Showman, and many more. It’s a concert that every movie lover is sure to enjoy. The concerts are FREE, but a goodwill donation would be greatly appreciated to help us maintain our bells.

Concerts are:

March 20th at 4:00pm at Dover First Moravian Church

319 North Walnut St, Dover

April 10th at 6:00 pm at Faith United Methodist Church

300 9th St NW, N. Canton

For additional information, please go to www.harmonyringersofoh.org

Faith United Methodist Church 300 9th St. NW , Akron, Ohio 44720
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
