Gold City Quartet in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Their name is synonymous with setting the standard for male quartets since their inception in 1980. Theirs is a stellar career with numerous number one songs, fan and industry awards, and prestigious honors. Yet this Gadsden, Alabama-based group remains down-to-earth, grounded in their southern roots, and committed to continuing their mission of delivering power-packed four-part harmonies and singing songs that are meaningful, entertaining, inspiring, and uplifting. Each member of Gold City is dedicated to sharing the good news of the gospel through songs with encouraging and challenging lyrics.