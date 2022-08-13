The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k brings the iconic landmarks of Goodyear right under your feet for a unique and unforgettable racing experience. Set a personal record on Goodyear’s Proving Grounds, which is back as the Start Line, before making your way past the company’s historic World Headquarters and campus.
Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k
to
Goodyear Global Headquarters 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44136
Friday
-
