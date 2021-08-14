The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k brings the iconic landmarks of Goodyear right under your feet for a unique and unforgettable racing experience. Set a personal record on Goodyear’s Akron Proving Grounds before making your way to the company’s historic World Headquarters and campus.
Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k
to
Goodyear Global Headquarters 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44136
Goodyear Global Headquarters 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44136
Sports
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Food & DrinkWinter Warmer Wine & Cocktail Trail
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Paul Brown's Pro Teams: A History of The Browns and Bengals"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Colors!"
-
Thursday
-
Food & DrinkWinter Warmer Wine & Cocktail Trail
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Paul Brown's Pro Teams: A History of The Browns and Bengals"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Colors!"
-