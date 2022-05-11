Goodyear Theater JANIS IAN: FINAL TOUR: Celebrating Our Years Together with Tom Rush

to

Goodyear Theater 1200 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Janis Ian keeps a sign above her workspace at home, a North Star that guides her after more than five decades as a revered songwriter who dares to say what no one else will. “Do not be held hostage by your legacy.” When you’ve written, starting at age 14, some of pop music’s most evergreen songs — “Society’s Child,” “At Seventeen,” “Jesse,” and “Stars,” among them — it’s no wonder she’d need a reminder to shake free of our expectations. Now, at 70, Ian is embracing a new milestone: the art of the farewell. Set for release on January 21, 2022, on her own Rude Girl Records, The Light at the End of the Line is Ian’s latest and last solo studio album to bookend a kaleidoscopic catalog that began with her 1967 self-titled debut.

Don't miss your chance to see Janis Ian's final tour in Akron at The Goodyear Theater on Wednesday May 11, 2022

Presented by Western Reserve Folk Arts Association.

Info

330-659-7118
please enable javascript to view
to
