Gorge Kayak

Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of kayak, paddle, life jacket and instruction. Space is limited. Gorge Metro Park, Main Entrance, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.