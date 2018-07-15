Gorge Kayak

to Google Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00

Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of kayak, paddle, life jacket and instruction. Space is limited. Gorge Metro Park, Main Entrance, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.

Info
Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Sports, This & That
to Google Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gorge Kayak - 2018-07-15 09:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser