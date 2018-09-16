Gorge Kayak

Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge, led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes, be able to swim, bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and life jacket. Space is limited. Registration begins 9/11. Gorge Metro Park, Main Entrance, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.

Info
Gorge Metro Park 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Sports, This & That
