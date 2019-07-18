Grandma's Attic and Grandpa's Garage: Remember When Hands on History

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

Bring something old from your grandmother's attic or your grandfather's garage to share with the group. Janet McCaulley presents this treasure-filled program in the Society Carriage House. Simon Perkins Stone Mansion, Carriage House, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. Free/Members and Volunteers. summithistory.org

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
