Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: Around the World in 5 Wines

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but you can explore the world through five wines. On board you can sample a variety of wine, and enjoy light catered appetizers from Creekside Restaurant & Bar. Commemorative glasses are included with your ticket. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
