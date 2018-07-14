Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: War of the Roses

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Every rose may have a thorn, but each of these rose wines showcase only elegance! Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and sample a variety of wine with light catered appetizers from Creekside. Commemorative glasses are included with your ticket. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
