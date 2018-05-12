Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: RedHead & L’uva Bella

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard this Mother’s Day weekend for a special Grape Escape featuring a variety of samples from two family-owned wine brands: RedHead Wines and L’uva Bella. Commemorative glasses are included with your ticket. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com

Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Train Ride
