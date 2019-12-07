Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair

to Google Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

The annual Great Conjunction Expo & Psychic Fair Holiday Gifts & Treasures Show!

We’ve lined up the most gifted psychics and mediums as well as amazing healers for you. But because it’s the kick-off to the holiday season, we also have some incredible artisans and crafters for you shopping pleasure.

So get your holiday shopping done early and get a reading and healing for yourself at the Holiday Gifts & Treasures Show! And have lunch with us, too!

FREE GALLERY READINGS

50/50 RAFFLE ~ SILENT AUCTION ~ Prizes throughout the day!

Free lectures & workshops

Stoneware Pottery

Christmas Tree Decorations

Skin Care Products

Jewelry

Aromatherapy

Candles

Mandalas

Wall Hangings

Psychic Readers

Mediums

Tarot

Runes

Animal Communicators

Crystal Healings

Access BARS

Henna

and so much more!

****Leashed & well-behaved pets are welcome to visit our Animal Communicator!

Info
Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 View Map
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Great Conjunction Holiday Gifts and Treasures Psychic Fair - 2019-12-07 10:00:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail