Great Conjunction Psychic Fair

Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Come be inspired.

Come be blessed.

Come have fun.

And come be one with everyone at the

Great Conjunction Expo and Psychic Fair!

Great Conjunction Expo & Psychic Fair is the fastest growing spiritual and metaphysical expo in Ohio.

We explore and rejoice in all things of the spirit, body and mind. Featuring nationally and internationally renown psychics, mediums, Reiki practitioners, authors, artisans, lectures, and much, much more.

Presented By Great Conjunction Spiritual Center, (a 501(c)(3) non-profit) bringing people and ideas together with a spiritual focus.

Info

Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
