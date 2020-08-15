Great Conjunction Summer Psychic Fair in Akron

Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Great Conjunction Psychic Fairs bring together the best of the metaphysical community.

Our Psychic Fairs feature gifted psychics and mediums, talented energy facilitators and the vendors with beautiful and unique spiritually themed products and gifts. Many of our vendors and readers share their experience and knowledge with free lectures and gallery readings throughout the day.

Spend the day with Great Conjunction and Share in the Energy!

Great Conjunction Summer Psychic Fair in Akron

Saturday August 15th, 2020 ~ 10-7 pm ~ $5 Admission

3300 Morewood Rd Fairlawn, OH 44333

Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron 3300 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
