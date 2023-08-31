Green the Scene
The Trailhead at Cascade Locks 21 W. North St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Green the Scene is a casual, evening event, after work on Thursday August 31, at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts. We will have Vaccaro’s catering and a silent auction, all while enjoying the outdoors and the evening. This event will help us raise funds for our litter and beautification programming in Akron.
Info
