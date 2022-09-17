Grillfest! Grilling Sale and Competition

to

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Unleash your inner backyard chef at Hartville Hardware's Grillfest! Grill Sale and Competition! We couldn't be more excited to get back to this tasty, free event! There will be free samples, live grilling demonstrations, our #bbqbattle grilling competition, representatives from Weber, Traeger, and Big Green Egg, and a learning tent with DivaQ! Shop our huge grill, and grilling accessories sale, and explore so much more!! Set a reminder, highlight. circle...do whatever you have to do, but make sure you don't miss GrillFest 2022 at Hartville Hardware!!!

﻿

Info

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Festivals & Fairs
3308773631
to
Google Calendar - Grillfest! Grilling Sale and Competition - 2022-09-17 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grillfest! Grilling Sale and Competition - 2022-09-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grillfest! Grilling Sale and Competition - 2022-09-17 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grillfest! Grilling Sale and Competition - 2022-09-17 09:00:00 ical
Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Friday

July 8, 2022

Saturday

July 9, 2022

Sunday

July 10, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix