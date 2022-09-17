GrillFest

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

It's time to grab the family, wear loose clothes, and head to the annual GrillFest Sale & Competition.

The Line-Up

- Live Celebrity Chef demos

- Backyard grillers competing for the ultimate honor of Grill Master

- FREE BBQ samples straight from the grill

- Smoking-hot recipes

- BBQ rub & sauce samples

- Practical tips on how to improve your barbeque skills from Traeger, Weber, and Big Green Egg

- One-day ONLY sale

- Package deals on your favorite grills

Live Grilling Schedule

10:30 AM - Big Green Egg - Maciek Zurawski

11:30 AM - TRAEGER - DivaQ

12:30 PM - WEBER - Mike Lang

1:30 PM - TRAEGER - DivaQ

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM BBQ Battle Grill Competition Blind Judging

Find out more at GrillFest Sale & Competition.

