It's time to grab the family, wear loose clothes, and head to the annual GrillFest Sale & Competition.
The Line-Up
- Live Celebrity Chef demos
- Backyard grillers competing for the ultimate honor of Grill Master
- FREE BBQ samples straight from the grill
- Smoking-hot recipes
- BBQ rub & sauce samples
- Practical tips on how to improve your barbeque skills from Traeger, Weber, and Big Green Egg
- One-day ONLY sale
- Package deals on your favorite grills
Live Grilling Schedule
10:30 AM - Big Green Egg - Maciek Zurawski
11:30 AM - TRAEGER - DivaQ
12:30 PM - WEBER - Mike Lang
1:30 PM - TRAEGER - DivaQ
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM BBQ Battle Grill Competition Blind Judging
Find out more at GrillFest Sale & Competition.