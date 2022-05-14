Trigger your nostalgic senses for an evening of artistic revelry and exploration of Akron’s history as we activate the former historic oat factory turned luxury hotel. This one-night fundraising event will kick the dust off of these spaces in preparation for a pop-up art gallery experience presented this summer.

With a bit of polishing magic, creative ingenuity, and your support, Quaker Square will be transformed again; and this time into an arts destination, starting with Grits to Glam: A Curated Party. Come pARTy with us!

Each general ticket admission will include access to the pARTy, a cash bar at our Granola Bar, heavy appetizers provided by local Akron favorites, art experiences, live music, art objects for purchase, raffles, and of course a sneak peak of the spaces in the former Quaker shops and restaurants that will be transformed into art galleries this summer.

VIP access will include access to an additional space, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from the Granola Bar, and a historic Quaker Oats-themed gift.

Only 150 tickets will be sold.

Sponsorship opportunities available through April.

You can also purchase tickets by sending in a check made out to Curated Storefront: Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 S. Main St., Suite 503A, Akron OH 44311 attn: Liz Gage before May 1st.

Email Liz Gage for more information at liz@curatedstorefront.org

Curated Storefront brings compelling art to diverse audiences through a dynamic program of installations, events, and exhibits that activate underutilized buildings and spaces in Akron, and provides artists with opportunities to expand their practices.