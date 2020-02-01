Groundhogs and Weather Predictions

Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Can groundhogs actually predict the weather? Join a naturalist to learn about groundhogs and the folklore associated with them. Program includes a craft and a short hike. Furnace Run, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

